Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093,818 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $48,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

