Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Markel worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Stock Down 1.3 %

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,288.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.