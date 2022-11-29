Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 1.1 %

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 218.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 640.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3,436.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 395,886 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

