Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 1.1 %
Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience Company Profile
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.