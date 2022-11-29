Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 777.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

