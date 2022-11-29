MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

