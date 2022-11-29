Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,155 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

MHK opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

