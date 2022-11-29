Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 545 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

