Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

