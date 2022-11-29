Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 5,397 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

