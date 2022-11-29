Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $10,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.40. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

