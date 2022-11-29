Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MSCI were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $495.96 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.71.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.