Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.24.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

