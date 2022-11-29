Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,421 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Loews were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

L stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

