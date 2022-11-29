Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 474 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $170,453,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

