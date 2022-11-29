Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 29,509 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 72,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,486,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 194,594 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 57.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 388,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

