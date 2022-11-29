NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after buying an additional 58,418 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

NCR Trading Down 1.9 %

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

