Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after buying an additional 881,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.