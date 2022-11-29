Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

