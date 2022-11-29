Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

