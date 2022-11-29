Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Nutanix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

