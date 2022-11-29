O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,855 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

