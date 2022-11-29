O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,544 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 605,331 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 468,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

