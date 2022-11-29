O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,605 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $335.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,569 shares of company stock worth $76,622 over the last three months. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

