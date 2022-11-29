O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EME stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.