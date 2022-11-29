O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $338,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $16,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Herc by 60.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Herc by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 2.7 %

HRI opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

