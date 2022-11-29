O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

