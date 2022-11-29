O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,849. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $509.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLG. Stephens upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

