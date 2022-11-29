O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SAMG opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

