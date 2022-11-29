Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Price Performance
OAS stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
