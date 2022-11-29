OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of OLO opened at $6.87 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OLO by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

