Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.