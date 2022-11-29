OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

