OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

