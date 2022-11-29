ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

