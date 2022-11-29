OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 6,882 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 6,882 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $17,136.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,480 shares in the company, valued at $984,745.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Up 2.5 %

OPFI stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.