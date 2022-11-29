Ossiam Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Chescapmanager LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.