Ossiam Buys 1,295 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRI opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

