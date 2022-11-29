Ossiam Has $458,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FMC were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

