Ossiam Invests $75,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.