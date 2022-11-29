Ossiam Purchases 2,965 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.1 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

