Ossiam Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

