Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 503,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

