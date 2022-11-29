Ossiam Sells 1,120 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,600. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

