Ossiam Sells 7,894 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ossiam reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

