Ossiam Sells 8,613 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

