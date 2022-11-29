PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.07.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

