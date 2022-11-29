PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.4 %

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PKI opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

