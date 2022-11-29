Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Plains GP by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.6 %

PAGP stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

