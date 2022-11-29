Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.71. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $572.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.