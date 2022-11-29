Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

